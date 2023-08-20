OSU study finds new way to test for toxic algae

Amid a health advisory for algae blooms in the Willamette River near downtown Portland, researchers have been developing a new way to figure out which are toxic.

PORTLAND, Oregon — There is a new way to discover toxins in algae blooms that impact waterways, according to researchers at Oregon State University.

They say it may provide a more efficient way to deal with the danger. The most recent example of toxic algae bloom is in a large section of the Willamette River near Downtown Portland.

It's been in effect since Aug. 15, the Oregon Health Authority and Multnomah County Health Department warns people or their pets not to get in or drink the water.

The current system of testing for toxins is not that efficient or economical. It requires water samples to be gathered, transported to labs and ran through a costly analysis.

That's according to an Oregon State University researcher, who says two years of study has developed a way to quickly test volatile organic compounds released as gasses by Algae Blooms to determine toxicity, and danger.



"We were successful in identifying subset of this large of chemicals that were reliably present in certain combinations when toxins were also present," the researcher said.

So far focused on one body of water, at the Upper Klammath Lake in Southern Oregon known for annual toxic algae blooms.



According to the researcher, when there's this sort of large amount of cyanobacteria this particular type of algae, sometimes under unpredictable conditions they will produce a lot of toxins.

It is advanced microbiology, but the hope is that it can be used in the future to quality evaluate water. In places like Detroit Lake, where cyanobacteria produced toxins in 2018 and made its way into Salem tap water.



"But if we can give them that information, water managers. Ahead of time then they may be more prepared to apply treatments that they may use or actually close waterways, to avoid exposures by the public."