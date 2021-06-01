x
White scores 21 and Bulls rally to beat Blazers 111-108

The Blazers led by as many as 20 points early in the game but the Bulls chipped away at the lead before pulling in front in the final quarter.
PORTLAND, Ore — Coby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the short-handed Chicago Bulls downed the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108. 

Otto Porter Jr. added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of their last five games. 

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Damian Lillard had 24 points and nine assists. 

