3-on-3 Blazers podcast: Sen. Wyden, Enes Kanter discuss friendship, special connection with Rip City

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter appeared as guests on the latest episode of KGW’s 3-on-3 Blazers podcast.

In a range of topics, Wyden talked about his love for basketball, his favorite Blazers memory and what makes the Blazers fanbase special.

Wyden also discussed his friendship with Kanter, who made a surprise appearance on the podcast while the team is getting ready for two games against the Golden State Warriors this weekend.

The two developed a bond when Kanter first joined the Blazers in 2019. Kanter, who grew up in Turkey, has been an outspoken critic of the authoritarian regime there led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Wyden admires Kanter’s courage to use his platform to bring awareness to the human rights issues in the country.

When news broke in November that Kanter was traded back to the Blazers, Wyden was one of the first people to reach out to Kanter.

In the episode, Wyden and Kanter go back and forth about that moment, and tease an upcoming announcement.

