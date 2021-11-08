Washington head football coach suspended for 1 game after sideline incident involving player during Oregon game

The University of Washington has suspended coach Jimmy Lake after he appeared to shove one of his own players during Saturday's game against the Ducks.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington (UW) has suspended football head coach Jimmy Lake without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies’ game against Oregon Saturday.

The Huskies lost 26-16 in what was seen as an underwhelming offensive performance against the no. 5 Ducks.

During the game, Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai and then shove him.

Fuavai had looked like was exchanging words with Jaylon Redd from the opposing team.

Lake will be unable to participate in team activities for the week before returning to his coaching duties on Sunday.

The team's defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will fill in for Lake and act as interim head coach for Saturday's game against Arizona State.

Lake's suspension isn't the only change UW's coaching staff will be dealing with this week.

On Sunday, UW fired offensive coordinator John Donovan. The team's offense has been called lackluster for the previous two seasons, having only 166 yards. It was the fewest yards in a game for the team since a 2010 loss to Stanford.