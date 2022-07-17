Portland native Galen Rupp falls short in marathon at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Four-time Olympian Galen Rupp competed in the marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday.
Rupp, 36, placed 19th in the final with a time of 2:09:36. He ran the fastest out of the three U.S. runners who placed within the top 50; it was also his best time of the running season.
The first and second place runners in the marathon both hail from Ethiopia. Tamirat Tola ran a championships record of 2:05:36 and Mosinet Geremew had a second-place time of 2:06:44. Belgium's Bashir Abdi ran a third-place time of 2:06:48.
Rupp, who was born in Portland, attended Central Catholic High School in Southeast Portland and ran track at the University of Oregon.
He has a lengthy list of awards and achievements, including winning a bronze medal in the marathon at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Rupp finished first in the 2020 Olympic Trials, with a winning time of 2:09:20. He was considered one of the top contenders going into the Olympics and he tried to go for a gold medal, but finished in eighth place under warm and humid conditions. In that race, a total of 106 runners started and only 76 finished.
Rupp is a seven-time NCAA All-American and won the inaugural Bowerman Award, which is given to the men's and women's national track and field athlete of the year. He also won five NCAA titles as a senior at U of O.
Outside of the Olympics, the World Athletics Championships is considered international track and field’s biggest events. More than 1,900 athletes from nearly 200 countries will compete in the competition.
Rupp is one of fifteen former Oregon Ducks representing seven countries. The University of Oregon alumni include Raevyn Rogers, who will compete in the 800 meter on July 22, and Devon Allen, who will run in the 110 meter hurdles.
