Portland Timbers agree to transfer Diego Valeri to Argentinian club Lanus

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers are transferring longtime star Diego Valeri to Lanus, the Argentinian club where he started his career, the Timbers announced Thursday. Valeri and Portland mutually agreed to the transfer, the team said in a news release.

The Timbers and Lanus have also agreed to play a friendly match at Providence Park in 2023, during which Valeri will play one half for each team. When Valeri retires, he'll become an ambassador for the Timbers, the team said.

The news of Valeri's transfer was first reported Jan. 10 by Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com. The Timbers will receive a transfer fee of approximately $175,000 for Valeri and be absolved from his cap hit in 2022, Bogert reported. Valeri’s contract with the Timbers was scheduled to expire after the 2022 season.

Before coming to the Timbers in 2013, Valeri, a native of Argentina, made 158 appearances for Lanus. He's had an illustrious career with the Timbers, leading the club to an MLS Cup victory in 2015, where he was named the game's MVP. He was the league MVP in 2017 and a four-time all-star. Valeri is the Timbers' regular-season leader in goals (86), assists (91) and points (263). He ranks second in games played (262) and starts (230).

This past season, Valeri, who turns 36 in May, saw his role diminish with the Timbers. He started just 10 matches for Portland and had two goals and one assist during the 2021 regular season. Valeri saw limited time in the Timbers' playoff run.

Leading up to the Timbers' appearance in the MLS Cup championship match in December, reports surfaced indicating this could be Valeri's final season in Portland. After the Timbers' loss in the title match, Portland head coach Giovanni Saverese was asked about Valeri.

"He's a player that since he came to Major League Soccer, he showed his quality," Savarese said. "He made this league a better league. He made the Portland Timbers be what it is. And he's shown all his quality, he's played always with so much passion and he's done a fantastic job to have been an extremely important player for this organization. He's a legend for Portland."

In Thursday's news release, the Timbers released the following statements about Valeri's impact:

"I do not believe there has been a more impactful Designated Player signing in the history of MLS than Diego Valeri. He changed what clubs looked for in a DP – not a brand to put fans in the seats and sell sponsorships, but a rising European level talent who chose to make America his home and legacy. In Portland he has meant everything to us on the pitch and in the community. While one chapter ends today, this is not the end of Diego Valeri in Portland, and I cannot wait for fans to have the opportunity to properly honor him in person. Thank you, Diego. For everything." — Merritt Paulson, Timbers owner and CEO.

"I'd like to start by saying a resounding thank you to Diego, Florencia and their remarkable daughter, Connie, who have been an integral part of the Club for the last nine seasons. I can confidently say that there will never be another like Diego Valeri in green and gold. On the field, his performances helped change the trajectory of this club. Off of it, the humility and generosity he and his family showed the community has left a lasting impression on the entire city of Portland. Though it has been one of the most difficult decisions that we have made as a club, we have worked with Diego to transfer him to his childhood club, Club Atlético Lanús. In conjunction with this transfer, we are finalizing plans to host a testimonial game for Diego in Portland. Knowing that our #8 will play one more game in the City of Roses, a place he called home for over nine years, is something that we viewed as vital to honor Diego and the mark he has left on the Portland Timbers family. We look forward to giving our fans the opportunity to see him take the field at Providence Park one last time. Diego Valeri is synonymous with Portland soccer. We thank Diego for his numerous contributions over the years as well as his tireless commitment to the club and know that he will be successful in all of his future endeavors – no matter where they take him." — Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer