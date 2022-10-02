Top video moments: Olympic history and redemption for Team USA

Shaun White capped off his career and Mikaela Shiffrin finished her super-G run. Those and more highlights from today at the Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Shaun White’s brilliant and transcendent Olympic career is over. It ended with a fall on his final run down the halfpipe, a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and then a tearful farewell to a sport he helped define. A few mountains away, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made it all the way down the Alpine ski hill. She finished ninth in super-G and then expressed relief. There were no medals for two of the biggest American stars at the Beijing Olympics on Friday and different emotions. White said he wasn't sad. He cried a few times after his final run.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin was relieved and appreciative speaking with NBC's Todd Lewis following her ninth-place finish in the women's super-G.

Team USA women’s hockey

It wasn't pretty, but the U.S. women's hockey team took down the Czech Republic 4-1 with a sloppy effort in their quarterfinal tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Skeleton athlete makes history

Watch as Katie Uhlaender competes in her first two of four runs, making her the first U.S. women's sliding sport athlete to compete in five Olympics and the first women's skeleton athlete of any nation to reach that feat.

Upset on the short track

In the women’s 1,000-meter short track speedskating, Team USA’s Kristen Santos was involved in a collision during the final stretch, finishing fourth. She went into the race ranked second in the world. Arianna Fontana of Italy was penalized for the lane change that caused the crash. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands successfully defended her title, winning gold. Choi Minjeong of South Korea took silver. Hanne Desmet of Belgium earned bronze for her country's first medal in short track.

See the short track race here: