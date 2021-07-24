Naohisa Takato claims Japan's 1st Tokyo gold with judo win

The 28-year-old Takato atoned for his disappointing bronze-medal performance in Rio de Janeiro five years ago with a hair-raising run to the Tokyo final.

TOKYO (AP) — Naohisa Takato won Japan's first gold medal at its home Olympics, beating Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei in the men's 60-kilogram judo final on Saturday night.

Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi beat Japan's Funa Tonaki in the women's 48-kilogram final less than an hour before Takato made sure his team wouldn't have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art.

Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed too many fouls.

The charismatic Takato's success — and Tonaki's heartbreaking, last-minute defeat — could provide a much-needed jolt of excitement for a nation still feeling profoundly ambivalent about these Olympics and discouraged by the scandals and coronavirus setbacks surrounding them.

The 28-year-old Takato atoned for his disappointing bronze-medal performance in Rio de Janeiro five years ago with a hair-raising run to the Tokyo final at the venerable Nippon Budokan arena, the site of judo's introduction to the Olympics in 1964.

Takato won two of his final three bouts on extra-time fouls against his opponent, and he went seven minutes into golden score in a superb semifinal before finishing Kazakhstan's Yeldos Smetov.

Takato is a three-time world champion who desperately wanted to set the tone for Japan's home Olympics with a gold medal on the opening day. Takato and Tonaki were under extraordinary scrutiny in Tokyo, where some Japanese media suggested the entire Olympic team's performance could rise or fall depending on the first day's judo results.

After the 4-foot-10 Tonaki earned a series of stirring wins against larger opponents, she fell agonizingly short of gold. Krasniqi won on a throw with 20 seconds left, scoring a waza-ari and claiming Kosovo's second-ever Olympic medal, an achievement that moved her to tears moments later.

Takato attributed his struggles in Rio to his inability to handle the Olympics' enormous pressure as his team's first fighter due to competing in the sport's lightest weight class. Takato said he couldn't even remember the details of his trip to Brazil, so fried were his nerves.

Takato and Tonaki faced the added pressure of competing in the Budokan, Japan's beloved martial arts shrine. Although no fans were in the arena, its reverential importance to martial arts contributes to the entire Japanese team's determination to extend its impressive judo achievements.

Japan won 39 gold medals and 84 total medals in judo before these games, both tops in Olympic judo history and Japan's Olympic history in any sport.

