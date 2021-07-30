Jade Carey, future Oregon State gymnast, eyes individual medals in Tokyo

Jade Carey finished 8th in the all-around competition and will compete in the event finals for vault and floor exercises.

TOKYO, Japan — Thousands of miles from Japan, Danielle Greenburg knew her daughter Jade Carey was excited to compete in the all-around at the Olympic Games.

“She was smiling and laughing with Suni, and that's just part of the experience, getting to share that with her teammate," said Greenburg.

Carey, a 21-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, ended up finishing 8th in the all-around. It was an event she wasn't originally supposed to compete in — on short notice, she took the place of Simone Biles, who withdrew from the all-around competition over safety and mental health concerns.

"She was laughing with her dad, so I know that she's enjoying herself no matter the outcome and that makes me happy," Greenburg added. Carey is coached by her father, Brian.

This fall, Carey will attend Oregon State University and join the OSU gymnastics team, a welcome addition to an already-strong program.

Carey won gold in floor last year during the World Cup Gymnastics in Australia. Some of her other career highlights, according to USA Gymnastics, include:

2021 Winter Cup vault silver medalist

2019 World team champion and vault silver medalist

2019 U.S. vault & floor exercise silver medalist

2018 U.S. floor exercise silver medalist and vault bronze medalist

2017 World vault & floor exercise silver medalist

2017 U.S. vault champion and floor exercise silver medalist

Carey has a chance to medal in both the floor exercise and vault. Vault finals take place Sunday and floor finals happen Monday.

Her mother will be watching from home in Arizona.