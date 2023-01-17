Seahawks NFL mock draft: Possible options with Russell Wilson pick

The Seahawks will have a pair of first-round draft picks in April, including the No. 5 overall selection.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are one of just a few NFL teams with multiple picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After knocking it out of the park with the team's draft in 2022, general manager John Schneider will have the Nos. 5 and 20 overall picks.

There still are 99 days until the Seahawks officially go on the clock, but here is who draft experts across the internet believe Seattle is targeting with its first-round picks as of now.

As with several other mock drafts that have come out of late, the Seahawks elect to make a trade with the Carolina Panthers involving the No. 5 pick. The Athletic's Dane Brugler believes Seattle will trade No. 5 for Nos. 9 and 93 overall, as well as a 2024 first-round draft pick.

With the No. 9 pick, Brugler believes the Seahawks will target Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, one of the top edge rushers in this year's class.

Wilson is an elite athlete who could make an instant impact on a Seattle defensive line that struggled in 2022, especially at stopping the run.

Tyree Wilson is just a bull in a China shop 😂 pic.twitter.com/JZkCufJCvW — Saivion Mixson (@MixsonS_NFL) January 11, 2023

At No. 20, Brugler believes the Seahawks will then focus on the offense by selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison. Seattle has its top two wide receiver spots locked in with stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but Addison potentially could give Geno Smith another electric option in the passing game.

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best wide receiver in 2021 and is among the best pass-catchers available in the 2023 draft.

USC WR Jordan Addison is a crafty route runner who creates separation with ease on all three levels. Ample job eating cushion and creating a nice subtle jab at the top the route to break in for the post.



If QB is no-go at 9, Addison could be an option to pair w/ DJ Moore. pic.twitter.com/R3Ze1kmvov — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 18, 2023

At No. 5, Pete Fiutak has the Seahawks drafting the potential new face of the franchise at quarterback in Ohio State product C.J. Stroud.

In his final collegiate game, against a Georgia defense stacked full of future NFL players, Stroud threw four touchdowns and no interceptions while compiling 348 yards and completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.

Bryce Young is a great QB but CJ Stroud has to be QB1 in this year's draft, anyone who says Levis > Stroud is just stupid #NFL #OhioState #CJStroud #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vPghvcmZ8L — Jack Wargo (@Jargo26) January 4, 2023

Fiutak then sees the Seahawks address the secondary by drafting former Alabama safety Brian Branch.

A first-team All-American in 2022, Branch has been a key player on one of the best defenses in the country over the past few seasons. Not only was he elite in coverage, but Branch also had a punt return touchdown this past season and could make a special teams impact right away for the Seahawks.

Alabama safety Brian Branch is impressive. Primarily playing nickel, he’s a great fit in today’s NFL. Savvy in zone, reliable in man, and physical as a tackler/blitzer/run defender. pic.twitter.com/EqIoqOGqgs — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 27, 2022

At No. 5, Bryan Fischer sees the Seahawks taking arguably the best overall player in this year's class in Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter was a dominant force on a defense that just won its second consecutive national championship, and would be a perfect player to address the Seahawks' issues in defending the run.

These three plays in a row vs. TCU lastnight provide a snapshot of the positives with Jalen Carter as a prospect: pic.twitter.com/W7eTjk7WY5 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 10, 2023

At No. 20, Fischer believes the Seahawks could target the interior of the offensive line with former Florida Gator O'Cyrus Torrence.

The guard performed well against some of the best defensive linemen in the country in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and would give Seattle yet another talented young offensive lineman after getting tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas in the 2022 draft.

Vinnie Iyer also sees the Seahawks focusing on the defensive line at No. 5, but he sees Clemson product Myles Murphy as the pick.

Murphy would be a major boost to Seattle's front seven and give defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt yet another talented pass-rusher and run-stopper.

One of the best offensive tackles in the nation vs. one of the premier pass rushers. Advantage: Myles Murphy. pic.twitter.com/sNXSst3oJU — Cory (@realcorykinnan) October 25, 2022

At 20, Iyer believes Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson could be a potential replacement for Ryan Neal if he decides to test free agency this spring.

Johnson could play a number of different spots in the secondary and has the size to be a potential impact player alongside Quandre Diggs.

Antonio Johnson has become an early “MOUNT CRUSHMORE” candidate for our guy @Chub_Nation in 2023! Justin has him ranked just outside the 15 on his early big board. Just a physical and versatile defender that can disrupt plays time and time again. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RQxwVP8S5E — The DRAFT JUNKIES (@nfljunkiesdraft) January 11, 2023

Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft has the Seahawks nabbing Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. at No. 5 overall.

Anderson is an elite pass-rusher who also makes big plays all over the field with his athleticism. A consensus top-five prospect, Anderson has all the makings of a future star in the NFL.

Trapasso believes the Seahawks will double up on defense and select Baylor's Siaki Ika at No. 20 overall.

Ika is a remarkable athlete for his size and could make a major impact on the interior of the Seahawks' defensive line right away next season.