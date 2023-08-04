Oregon, Washington on verge of leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten: Reports

Multiple reports say the Big Ten will extend formal offers later Friday to the Ducks and Huskies, who have told the other Pac-12 schools they plan to leave.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon and Washington are on the verge of leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

The news was first reported Friday morning by Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports and Pete Thamel.

Oregon and Washington have informed the other schools in the Pac-12 that they intend to leave, Wetzel reported, and the Big Ten is expected to extend formal letters of invitation to Oregon and Washington later Friday following a final vote by the league's presidents.

"The Big Ten vote is expected to be unanimous," Thamel reported.

The Ducks and Huskies will join the Big Ten starting in 2024, at the same time as fellow Pac-12 members USC and UCLA, who announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten more than a year ago.

Initially, Oregon and Washington will get only a partial share of the Big Ten's media rights deal with FOX, CBS and NBC, but the schools "will still make more than they would have by remaining in the Pac-12," McMurphy reported. According to Wetzel and Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the Ducks and Huskies' share will be "perhaps as low as 50%" of the Big Ten's media revenue, which could reach $65 million a year per school.

The proposed Apple TV deal the Pac-12 presented to its members this week was estimated to be in the $20-25 million range, Wetzel and Dellenger reported.

The Big Ten will increase to 18 schools in 2024, which would be the largest conference in college football history. The conference is considering whether to expand further by adding Stanford or Cal from the Pac-12, or potentially schools from the ACC, McMurphy reported.

The Pac-12, which was formed in 1915 with Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Cal as the four original charter members, faces an uncertain future. Five schools have left the Pac-12 in the past 13 months: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten, and Colorado to the Big 12.

It was reported Thursday night that Arizona was in advanced talks to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big 12, and Wetzel and Dellenger reported Friday morning that Arizona is expected to "take an offer to head to the Big 12, and both Arizona State and Utah could follow."