OMAHA, Neb. — The only thing standing between Oregon State (53-11-1) and a third national championship is two wins against Arkansas (47-19), their opponent in the College World Series finals.

The best-of-three finals start Monday with Game 1 (4 p.m., ESPN). KGW's Orlando Sanchez is in Omaha to capture all the exciting action. We'll update this notebook with everything he shares on social media during his time at the College World Series.

Monday

The newspapers in Omaha were awash with CWS coverage and Orlando shared some photos of some of the images and headlines.

Oregon State vs Arkansas for the natty. Front of Monday's sports page at the @OWHnews #CWS @KGWSports pic.twitter.com/BPbeupbqHe — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) June 25, 2018

The weather may be a factor for Game 1. There is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms at the time the first pitch is scheduled to be thrown Monday. Every time lightning is seen at the ballpark, the game will be stopped for a half-hour. Orlando shared a photo that showed the less-than-favorable weather for baseball in Omaha.

At least there are some good apparel options for the fans.

Beavers fans are out in full force in Omaha ... and very excited!

This story will be updated.

