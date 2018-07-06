PORTLAND, Ore. – LeBron James had some fun at the expense of the Portland Trail Blazers during his NBA Finals press conference Thursday.

After Golden State Warriors all-star Kevin Durant scored 43 points against James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, putting his team ahead 3-0 in the series, James was asked if he viewed Durant as a potential roadblock to future championships earlier in his career when he played for the Miami Heat.

“I thought we would have to face him for a while,” James said. “Absolutely. I mean, who wouldn’t see that?

“…It’s not like you would think that he would fizzle out. I mean, you knew he was built for greatness from the time that he was drafted. I mean, everybody knew that besides Portland, I guess. Sorry, Portland. Sorry.”

James was referencing the Blazers selection of Greg Oden over Durant with the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Too soon, LeBron. Too soon.

