Blazers

Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers

The Blazers have lost two games in a row after going on a 6-game winning streak.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker muscles his way towards the basket against Portland Trail Blazers' Damien Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and the Phoenix Suns kept rolling with a 132-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Phoenix has won nine of 10 and put this one away late in the third quarter. Booker made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining and Cam Johnson followed with another 3 at the buzzer to give the Suns a 100-71 lead. 

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 16 points in the first half and finished with 24. Nassir Little added 18 off the bench.

