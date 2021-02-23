Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and the Phoenix Suns kept rolling with a 132-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Phoenix has won nine of 10 and put this one away late in the third quarter. Booker made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining and Cam Johnson followed with another 3 at the buzzer to give the Suns a 100-71 lead.
Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 16 points in the first half and finished with 24. Nassir Little added 18 off the bench.
