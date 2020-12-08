Lillard pours in 61 to lift Blazers past Mavs, 134-131

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard scored 61 points and made nine 3-pointers, willing Portland to a 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks that moved the Trail Blazers into eighth place in the Western Conference.

It was Lillard’s sixth 50-point game of the season. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in back-to-back games after scoring 51 against the 76ers on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who will finish No. 7 in the West.