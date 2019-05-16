PORTLAND, Ore. — Expect to pay a huge price to get inside the Moda Center as Rip City hosts the NBA Western Conference finals.

Tickets for the Saturday night, Game 3 of the Blazers-Warriors series, are upwards of $200 for back rows and standing room only, and you’ll likely spend thousands to be down near the court.

At this point tickets are mostly available through secondary sellers, but the Trail Blazers still say it’s safest to purchase them through their website .

They also say to keep checking back; some cheaper tickets may be made available by fans who can’t make the game. Also they advise that about 24-hours before tipoff, some batches of tickets may be made available from various sources.

And if you can’t afford to get inside the arena, the Trail Blazers announced they will have the 30 foot LED big screen playing outside in Rose Quarter commons for home games, along with the away games.

But be ready for a crowd, especially Saturday night, when Stars on Ice is also happening at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

