PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blazers summer-league roster is highlighted by the team's past three first-round picks, Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan and Anfernee Simons.
The roster also has 2018 second-round pick Gary Trent Jr. and returning roster players Wade Baldwin IV, Jake Layman and Georgios Papagiannis.
Undrafted rookie MiKyle McIntosh, out of the University of Oregon, is also on the team.
The Blazers open summer-league play on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. The team is guaranteed to play at least five games.
All the games will be played on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Blazers summer-league roster
Guards
- Wade Baldwin, 6-4, 200, 2 years NBA experience
- Gary Trent Jr., 6-6, 210, rookie
- Anfernee Simons, 6-4, 185, rookie
- Langston Morris-Walker, 6-5, 215, rookie
- Casper Ware, 5-10, 175, 1 year NBA experience
- K.J. McDaniels, 6-6, 205, 3 years NBA experience
- John Jenkins, 6-4, 215, 5 years NBA experience
- Archie Goodwin, 6-5, 205, 4 years NBA experience
Forwards
- Jake Layman, 6-9, 210, 2 years NBA experience
- Caleb Swanigan, 6-9, 250, 1 year NBA experience
- MiKyle McIntosh, 6-7, 235, rookie
Centers
- Zach Collins, 7-0, 230, 1 year NBA experience
- Georgios Papagiannis, 7-2, 275, 2 years NBA experience
Blazers summer-league schedule
- Saturday: vs. Utah Jazz, at Cox Pavilion, noon
- Sunday: vs. Atlanta Hawks, at Thomas & Mack Center, 2:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 10: vs. San Antonio Spurs, at Cox Pavilion, 1 p.m.
- Games 4 and 5 TBD
