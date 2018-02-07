PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blazers summer-league roster is highlighted by the team's past three first-round picks, Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan and Anfernee Simons.

The roster also has 2018 second-round pick Gary Trent Jr. and returning roster players Wade Baldwin IV, Jake Layman and Georgios Papagiannis.

Undrafted rookie MiKyle McIntosh, out of the University of Oregon, is also on the team.

The Blazers open summer-league play on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. The team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

All the games will be played on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Blazers summer-league roster

Guards

Wade Baldwin, 6-4, 200, 2 years NBA experience

Gary Trent Jr., 6-6, 210, rookie

Anfernee Simons, 6-4, 185, rookie

Langston Morris-Walker, 6-5, 215, rookie

Casper Ware, 5-10, 175, 1 year NBA experience

K.J. McDaniels, 6-6, 205, 3 years NBA experience

John Jenkins, 6-4, 215, 5 years NBA experience

Archie Goodwin, 6-5, 205, 4 years NBA experience

Forwards

Jake Layman, 6-9, 210, 2 years NBA experience

Caleb Swanigan, 6-9, 250, 1 year NBA experience

MiKyle McIntosh, 6-7, 235, rookie

Centers

Zach Collins, 7-0, 230, 1 year NBA experience

Georgios Papagiannis, 7-2, 275, 2 years NBA experience

Blazers summer-league schedule

Saturday: vs. Utah Jazz, at Cox Pavilion, noon

Sunday: vs. Atlanta Hawks, at Thomas & Mack Center, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 10: vs. San Antonio Spurs, at Cox Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Games 4 and 5 TBD

