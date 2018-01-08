The Portland Trail Blazers will tip off their 2018 preseason schedule with a road game in Vancouver. British Columbia.

Portland's five-game preseason slate begins Sept. 29 against the Toronto Raptors. The game will be played at Rogers Arena, home of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, B.C.

After the game against the Raptors, the Blazers don't play their second preseason game until Oct. 5, when they play the Suns in Phoenix.

Portland closes its preseason schedule with three home games at the Moda Center, against the Jazz on Oct. 7, the Suns on Oct. 10 and the Kings on Oct. 12.

All five games will be broadcast on 620 AM.

BLAZERS 2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sept. 29: at Toronto Raptors (Vancouver, B.C.), 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: vs. Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m.

