Mariners CEO Kevin Mather resigns after fallout from controversial speech

Many deemed M's CEO Kevin Mather's Rotary Club speech inappropriate, controversial, and insulting, including Mather, who resigned Monday.

Mariners President and CEO Kevin Mather has resigned following a speech he gave on Feb. 5 to the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club that was considered by many inappropriate, controversial, and insulting.

"Like all of you, I was extremely disappointed when I learned of Kevin Mather's recent comments," said Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton in a statement Monday. "His comments were inappropriate and do not represent our organization's feelings about our players, staff, and fans."

Mather's resignation is effective immediately. Stanton will serve as acting president and CEO until a successor is chosen.

The speech by Mather briefly surfaced on YouTube Sunday and was reportedly up for less than an hour before it was pulled down by the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club.

Mather voiced his opinion about a number of team issues, including his thoughts on the English of one Mariners prospect from the Dominican, third baseman Kyle Seager’s salary and his feelings about former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma. Mather said the pitcher was great but his English was terrible and that he was tired of paying for his interpreter.

The Mariners released a statement from Mather shortly after the speech was made public:

"I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans. There is no excuse for my behavior, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgement.

My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.

I’ve been on the phone most of the day today apologizing to the many people I have insulted, hurt, or disappointed in speaking at a recent online event.

I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization."