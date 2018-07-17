AURORA, Ore. -- Former Oregon Duck and current Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota made a stop in Oregon on Monday. He hosted the second annual charity golf tournament for his Motiv8 Foundation at the Langdon Farms Golf Club.

The foundation helps underprivileged and homeless youngsters mostly in Mariota’s home state of Hawaii and here in Oregon. Mariota said, “It’s always fun to back in Oregon.” He said his parents are the catalysts for the foundation because of all the time the spent making sure he and his brother got to their sporting events and camps.

Much of the money raised at the Langdon Farms event will go towards buying tickets for kids to the Oregon Ducks home football opener this season.

