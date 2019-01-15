SHERWOOD, Ore. — Figure skating is becoming a big deal in the Portland area.

Five skaters from the Carousel Sherwood Figure Skating Club and the Sherwood Ice arena are headed to the US Figure Skating Nationals.

All had to earn the right to compete at the Nationals by placing at the Sectional event. Two members of the Winterhawks Figure Skating Club will also be going to the Nationals.

This will be the third time at the Nationals for Alena Budko says she’s excited to see so many skaters from this area make it to the nationals.

The local skaters start competition on Friday. You can follow the action here http://2019uschampionships.com/