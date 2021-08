Fans will again get to vote for one of our featured Games.

We are so excited for another season of Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez. Friday nights this fall will be busy with HS football games across the Metro area. We need you to help choose one of our featured games each week!

Yes, our Game of the Week is back here in 2021!!!!

We'll post a new poll each weekend. Voting will close each week at 1pm on Wednesdays.