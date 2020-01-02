PORTLAND, Ore — The high school basketball season is in full swing and so is KGW's Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

With Orlando was in Los Angeles for the Blazers' game against the Lakers, Art Edwards hosted this week's show.

Friday's action included a PIL showdown between No. 1 Jefferson and Grant, and your Game of the Week between No. 8 Liberty and Forest Grove. You can watch highlights of each individual game below or the full show in the video player above.

Game of the Week

No. 8 Liberty defeats Forest Grove 67-35

Boys

No. 1 Jefferson wins PIL showdown over Grant 53-48

Westview beats Beaverton 52-40



No. 4 Wilsonville rolls to 63-27 win over Putnam

Girls

No. 3 West Linn dominates No. 7 St. Mary's 78-36

Oregon City tops Lakeridge 47-41

Skyview cruises to 69-33 win over Battle Ground

Hudson's Bay dominates in 57-29 win over Mountain View