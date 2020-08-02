PORTLAND, Ore. — The high school basketball season is in full swing and so is KGW's Friday Night Hoops with Orlando Sanchez.

The weekly highlights show features some of the biggest games of the week in both boys and girls high school basketball. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school basketball season.

Friday's action included a pair of top-10 girls matchups, including your Game of the Week between No. 8 Central and No. 3 Silverton. You can watch highlights of each individual game below or the full show in the video player above.

Game of the Week

No. 3 Silverton rolls to 43-24 win over No. 8 Central

Boys

No. 2 Central Catholic cruises to 76-49 win over Gresham

No. 4 West Linn rolls to 105-63 win over Lakeridge

Putnam upsets No. 7 Milwaukie 69-65

Sherwood edges out Newberg 65-58

West Salem defeats McKay 84-52

Girls

No. 1 Beaverton wins top-10 showdown over No. 6 Mountainside 48-32

No. 5 Southridge knocks off Jesuit 61-52

Central Catholic blows out Gresham 77-25

David Douglas dominates Reynolds 67-20