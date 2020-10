The former University of Oregon star, Justin Herbert, threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns as well as running for a score to lead the Chargers to a win.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, completed 27 of 43 passes. He also rushed for 66 yards, a single-game high for a Chargers QB.