EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon have identified the body of a man found after a car crash near a university's football stadium as a former University of Oregon football player.

Police in Eugene late Friday said the body of 21-year-old Fotu Tuli Leiato was found in brush hours after a rollover crash in which the suspected drunken driver said he was not carrying any passengers.

Police say the Kia sedan driven by 22-year-old Pedro Chavarin crashed at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

After sunrise, a woman walking near the area noticed a hand poking out of the brush. Police responded and found the body. Investigators determined Leiato had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Leiato was dismissed from the team after being arrested in April for allegedly removing a parking boot from a vehicle.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens and head football coach Mario Cristobal released a statement on Saturday:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Fotu, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.”

