EUGENE, Ore.-- Rollover crash kills Oregon Ducks football player 21-year-old Fotu Tuli Leiato early Friday morning, according to police.

Eugene Police responded to a rollover crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kinsrow Avenue where a 2014 Kia sedan crashed and rolled into heavy brush. The 22-year-old Pedro Chavarin Jr. driver had told police that he was he was alone in the car. Chavarin was taken to the hospital and later cited for DUII.

At 6:51 a.m. a woman walking near the crash site spotted a hand in a nearby brush. Upon arrival, police found the body of Leiato.

No other information available at this time.

