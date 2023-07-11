Here's what Adley Rutschman, the former OSU and Sherwood High star, is doing at the MLB All-Star Game

The Baltimore Orioles catcher put on a show in the Home Run Derby on Monday night and will suit up for his first MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

SEATTLE — Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who starred at Sherwood High School and Oregon State University before he was the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft four years ago, has been competing in the All-Star festivities at T-Mobile Park in Seattle this week.

After finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting last year, Rutschman, 25, has upped his game in his second season, hitting .273 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in the first half of the season.

On Monday night, with his dad, Randy Rutschman, pitching to him, he put on a show in the Home Run Derby (more on that below). On Tuesday night, he’ll suit up for his first MLB All-Star Game.

The game starts Tuesday at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Fox.

Here’s a look at Rutschman’s performances in the various events:

Home Run Derby

Rutschman added a new wrinkle to the Home Run Derby, even if it didn’t result in a victory. Rutschman displayed his power from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter, swatting a combined 27 homers in his first-round matchup on Monday night.

Rutschman had the crowd roaring during the initial 3-minute round, hitting 21 homers left-handed. Rutschman’s longest homer left-handed was a 445-foot shot that reached the third level of right field.

For the bonus round, Rutschman flipped around and hit right-handed. Rutschman hit six out to left field in the 30-second round and walked off to a standing ovation.

Ultimately, it was a losing effort as White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit 28 homers to advance in the event.

All-Star game

Rutschman won’t get the start at catcher in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. That honor goes to Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, who’s hitting .282 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI this season.

He’s one of two other catchers on the American League All-Star roster — the third is Kansas City’s Salvador Perez — so the hope is he’ll get to catch at least one inning and get an at-bat in the game.