VERIFY: Who is paying for Pres. Trump's lawyers?

The president and his team are threatening several lawsuits in battleground states.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Across the nation, ballots are being counted for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Pres. Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has recently launched lawsuits against Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia to halt ballot counting as Trump’s path to reelection narrows.

KGW viewer Karen asked, "Who is paying for all of these lawsuits? Is it us, the tax payers?"

KGW set out to Verify: Who is funding the Trump re-election campaign lawsuits?

Our source for this story is Chris Shortell, associate professor of Political Science at Portland State University.

“No, it should not be the taxpayers unless the Department of Justice were to file a lawsuit (which they have not and would have no reason to do)," Shortell said.

Instead, Shortell said the funding comes from the Trump Campaign, “which is a separate legal entity.”

This means that the money for the lawsuits ultimately comes from Trump re-election campaign donors.

KGW can Verify: Taxpayers are not paying for the Trump campaign’s lawsuits against Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia. The money comes from people funding the Trump campaign.

