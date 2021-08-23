VERIFY: No, Ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19

Alabama Department of Public Health reports people have been hospitalized for using Ivermectin, a drug used to deworm animals. Doctors say it's a nationwide issue.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — There's been a growing interest in Ivermectin for COVID...but Ivermectin is a drug used to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

People are thinking about using it to treat themselves for COVID-19. However, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported hospitalizations for people taking Ivermectin.

THE QUESTION:

So we reached out to the ADPH to verify if people can actually use this drug?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

We can verify that Ivermectin has been used in some cases for people, but it's not FDA approved for COVID-19.

WHAT WE FOUND:

WZDX News reporter, Keneisha Deas, reached out to the Alabama Department of Public Health to verify if people can actually use this drug.

Here's what Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers had to say:

"What I am aware of regarding this product which is not approved for treatment or management of COVID-19 is that we've had persons hospitalized in Alabama, who have been taking this as a treatment for COVID, and we don't want people to delay their treatment," said Landers.

"Do not take a product that is a veterinary product. The amount in those in those particular vials or doses are not approved for human use. Yes, there is some Ivermectin that can be used in humans for certain conditions. But again, it's not approved for COVID-19 and certainly we don't people to jeopardize their health or use their healthcare dollar in a manner that is not scientifically proven to help them get over this illness," added Landers.

From U.S. FDA: