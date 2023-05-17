Oregon revenue forecast gives kicker and budget a big boost

The latest forecast by Oregon's state economists shows enough for a record-shattering kicker refund and gives lawmakers more money to work with.

SALEM, Ore. — They say money makes the world go around and in Oregon it keeps the government running. The latest forecast from Oregon's state economists gives revenue a big boost. It’s enough to solidify a record-shattering kicker refund for taxpayers and give lawmakers more money to work with.

The kicker fund is up to $5.5 billion to be returned to taxpayers in the 2024 tax season, and there is almost $2 billion more for the budget currently being negotiated in Salem.



Experts say the unexpected rise in revenue is mostly due to a better than expected rebound from the pandemic — and inflation raising incomes and tax brackets.



On Wednesday Oregon Governor Tina Kotek met with reporters in her offices at the capitol with a spending plan for the $1.96 billion in additional state revenue.



“We have a lot of work to do but this forecast provides the resources that we need to get there; it's an opportunity for bold leadership. And legislative leadership and I are very aligned on these top three priorities,” said Kotek.



Then the governor laid out her priorities with numbers.

Kotek wants $316 million to expand the state's response to the homeless crisis; and $1 billion dollars bond in bonds to create and sustain affordable housing. Also, $280 million to address what she called the "behavioral health crisis" playing out across Oregon. And $120 million more for education, for early literacy programs for all school districts in the state.



Beyond that, Kotek wants $207 million to improve the wildfire protection system, $64 million for urgent water quality and infrastructure projects, $6.3 million to train more police officers and $6.7 million to address the backlog at the Oregon Board of Parole for updating the state's sex offender registry.



The other big part of the forecast equation is good news connected to next year's kicker rebate.



Sen. Republican Leader Tim Knopp commented, writing, "Oregon families are on track to receive the largest kicker return they have ever received. Republicans trust Oregonians with their tax refund, their children and their families. Meanwhile, Democrats want government to spend your money and parent your children.”



For two weeks, Republicans have walked off the job and shut down the senate. Kotek again urged them to come back so they can finish their business — including the budget.



“I'm treating people with respect, get back to work, I don't need to chase you down, get back to work,” the Kotek said.