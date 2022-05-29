Cowlitz Tribe chairman dies unexpectedly after heart attack

Barnett played a central role in the creation and development of the tribe's ilani casino in Clark County.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Cowlitz Indian Tribe chairman David Barnett died Saturday night at his home in Shoreline, Wash., following an apparent heart attack, the tribe announced on Sunday. He was 61.

Barnett was elected chairman in June 2021, but has been a prominent figure in the tribe's leadership for years. His father, John Barnett, had also previously served as chairman.

David Barnett was one of the central figures in the decade-long effort to establish a reservation and build ilani, the tribe's $510 million casino that opened near Ridgefield in 2017. On ilani's opening day, Barnett said the money made at the casino would directly help the tribe's members.

"Over a thousand members are in dire need of housing, health care, prescription benefits, things like that," he said. "They’re falling through the cracks, they’re dropping through the cracks. And that’s really what this is all about."

Last month, Barnett participated in the topping-off ceremony for ilani's hotel tower, which began construction a little over a year ago and is scheduled to open next year.

General council and vice-chair Patty Kinsaw-Gaiser will step into the role of chair in accordance with the tribe's succession plan, according to a news release from the tribe.

"At this difficult time, the tribe will pull together to honor Dave’s legacy and continue his vision," Kinswa-Gaiser said in a statement.