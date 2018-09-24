PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a home invasion and robbery Monday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 8600 block of N Foss Avenue just before 5 a.m. Police say the suspects entered a home, displayed a gun and threatened the residents. After taking an item from the home, the suspects fled in a Jeep, eventually crashing in a nearby yard.

The suspects fled the scene, and a Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Emergency Reaction Team were sent to the area.

Police have closed down N Willamette Boulevard to N Lombard Street from N Chase Avenue to N Seward Avenue as they search for the suspects.

© 2018 KGW