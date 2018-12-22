Two men, including a Portland firefighter, were arrested after police said drugs and guns were found in their car when they were pulled over in Southeast Portland on Thursday.

At about 2:08 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle after seeing the men acting suspiciously in the area of Southeast 81st Avenue and Stark Street.

During the search of the vehicle, officers found methamphetamine, heroin, a short-barreled rifle, a loaded gun and bullets.

Multnomah County Jail

David Nick Lloyd, 44, a firefighter with Portland Fire and Rescue, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on possession of an illegal weapon, methamphetamine and heroin.

Jacob Allen Lieberman, 35, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a county hold.

No other information is available at this time.