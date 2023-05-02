Oregon lawmakers cancel public hearing on dead bill that would have banned homeless camp 'sweeps'

House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, a Democrat, called the bill a "significant distraction" from lawmakers' work this session.

SALEM, Ore. — A controversial bill that would have banned homeless camp "sweeps" in Oregon, already consigned to the legislative dustbin, will no longer have a hearing to take public comment.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, a Democrat, cited press reports that did not make clear that the bill had failed to advance, causing "an enormous amount of confusion and consternation." On top of local coverage, the bill had received attention from national media outlets like CNN and Fox News in recent weeks.

Despite the bill's demise after failing to meet key deadlines, a public hearing on the bill was still scheduled to take place Thursday, May 4 — something that has since been taken off the table.

"House Bill 3501 doesn’t have the support or the time to move forward, full stop," Fahey said. "Given that this bill has become a significant distraction from all of the work we’re doing this legislative session — including historic investments and groundbreaking policy work on housing — the (House Committee on Housing) Chair has made the decision, with my support, to cancel the public hearing set for this Thursday."

Hundreds of people statewide had already submitted written testimony ahead of the scheduled hearing. The overwhelming majority of comments came from Portland residents, primarily in opposition to the bill.

"The written testimony that members of the public submitted will remain in the public record," Fahey continued. "I’d like to thank everyone who submitted testimony, both for and against this bill. I appreciate you taking the time to make your voices heard in the Capitol."

Fahey said that she did not personally support the bill and she said many of her colleagues on either side of the aisle had expressed concerns. She pointed to other bills prioritized by leaders in the Oregon Legislature to address homelessness and affordable housing which have enjoyed broad support.

Much ado about dead bills

The legislation in question, House Bill 3501, is known as the “Right to Rest Act” and it’s been introduced in Oregon before with similar results.

This time it was introduced by two Democrats in the House: Rep. Farrah Chaichi of the Beaverton and Aloha area and Rep. Khanh Pham of outer Southeast Portland.

When the Right to Rest Act last appeared in the legislature, it got just 15 minutes of public testimony. Chaichi and Pham had hoped for a full hearing later this week in order to gather public input on the bill for future sessions.

The people who proposed the bill told KGW's Blair Best that they still plan to reintroduce it in future sessions.

While on the topic of bills with no chance of succeeding this session, it's worth revisiting Senate Bill 603. This one bill made headlines earlier in the year because it proposes giving certain low-income people, including the unhoused, monthly stipends of $1,000 for two years.

Homeless people not receiving housing assistance would be eligible, as well as people at risk of becoming homeless, those who make less than 60% of the area's median income, or people who spend more than half of their monthly income on rent.

The program would start with a reservoir of $25 million, with enrollment capped once the money ran out. Chief sponsor of SB 603 was Sen. Wlnsvey Campos of Aloha, along with Rep. Pham.