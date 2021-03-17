Wells Fargo online banking outages reported as customers look for $1,400 stimulus checks

Many Wells Fargo customers checking for $1,400 stimulus checks on Wednesday morning were instead met with issues accessing their online banking.

WASHINGTON — Wells Fargo customers on Wednesday morning reported issues accessing online banking, just as tens of millions of stimulus checks were expected to be added to customers' accounts.

Tracking website Downdetector claimed there were just over 9,000 reports of online and mobile banking outages just after 10:30 a.m. ET. A map of the outages showed cases were reported across the entire U.S.

"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking," Wells Fargo said in a statement on Twitter. "Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates."

The outage is occurring on the first official payment date for customers to receive the third round of stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan. While the federal government announced last week that it had started processing and distributing the first wave of payments, several banks, including Wells Fargo, had told customers the money wouldn't be available until Wednesday.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Ask Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) March 17, 2021

"We know the importance of the stimulus funds to our customers, and Wells Fargo is making the stimulus funds available immediately when they are made available to us," Wells Fargo said in a statement on Tuesday. "The U.S. Treasury has indicated that payments will be distributed in multiple phases and could take several weeks to distribute, so not everyone will receive payments at the same time. March 17, 2021 is the first official payment date for eligible customers to receive a direct deposit of their stimulus payment, and customers may see a direct deposit as early as that morning."

The Washington Post reported that the IRS informed financial institutions to expect roughly 90 million direct deposits amounting to $242.2 billion on March 17, according to a banking industry group.

The latest round of relief payments will provide households with $1,400 for each adult, child and adult dependent, such as college students or elderly relatives. Adult dependents were not eligible to receive payments in the previous two rounds of payments.

The payments start declining for an individual once adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 and go to zero once income hits $80,000. The payment starts declining for married couples when income exceeds $150,000 and goes to zero at $160,000.

Over the weekend, the IRS re-launched the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to help Americas track their own payments.

Twitter users Wednesday morning reacted to the banking outage.

Me watching everyone get their stimmy while I still gotta wait cause I bank with Wells Fargo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jqDx4n0qPo — Mizz Thang (@datpurdythang) March 17, 2021

Wells Fargo: "We are processing stimulus payments on the 17th" pic.twitter.com/RHeJOZHZYL — Stimmy J🤑 (@itsjarred) March 17, 2021

Oh now you not working?



Where was this loading screen when I had BILLS, Wells Fargo?! pic.twitter.com/c0oozUE6ip — Hawkilles (@hawkilles) March 17, 2021