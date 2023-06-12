Actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash

The actor died after a motorcycle crash, his agent confirmed Monday evening. He was 71.

LOS ANGELES — Treat Williams, an actor who starred in "Everwood" and the film adaptation of "Hair," has died in a motorcycle crash, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old.

His agent confirmed the death to People and the Hollywood Reporter, saying Williams died after a motorcycle crash in which "he was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off." The crash reportedly happened in Vermont, but local authorities have not yet confirmed his identity publicly.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, told People magazine. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Williams starred as George Berger in the 1979 film adaption of the Broadway musical "Hair," a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He was nominated again in 1981 for "Prince of the City." He starred on The WB's "Everwood" for all four seasons as Dr. Andy Brown and earned a SAG Award nomination for the role, and had recurring roles on the television shows "Chicago Fire" and "Blue Bloods."