Community honors WSP trooper who died of COVID-19

Washington State Patrol Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson passed away after a battle with COVID-19. He is the 32nd WSP member to die in the line of duty.

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson is being honored during a public memorial service.

Gunderson, 38, died on Sept. 26 after battling COVID-19. He was the technology liaison in the patrol’s Criminal Investigation Division and a member of the patrol’s SWAT team.

The WSP said Gunderson contracted the virus while providing UAV training for other officers at an International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Orlando, Florida.

A public memorial was held in Tacoma at the Church For All Nations.

A procession to the memorial service left Joint Base Lewis-McCord earlier in the day.

Gunderson served Washington citizens for over 16 years and is the 32nd member of the WSP to die in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife Kameron (Kami), and sons Blake, 13, and Braden, 10.