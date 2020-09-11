Two King County deputies injured in Woodinville shooting, suspect dead

The shooting occurred at the Beaumont Apartments. One officer is in critical condition, according to the Woodinville Fire Department.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two King County Sheriff's deputies were injured in a Woodinville shooting. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene.

Both deputies were transported to nearby hospitals. One has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and the other is in satisfactory condition.

The shooting occurred just after 12:15 p.m. outside the Beaumont Apartments on 141st Ave. NE.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Police believe the suspect fired first, but the incident remains under investigation.

A King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said it's believed the deputies responded to a car prowler complaint and that the suspect was carrying "a case." The spokesperson did not go into detail on the significance of the case or what was in it.

Since King County Sheriff's deputies were involved, a separate agency will investigate the shooting. The city of Woodinville contracts with the King County Sheriff's Office for police protection, which is why the sheriff's office was the main agency involved.