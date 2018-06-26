SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Springfield has terminated a deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that allows the agency to house immigrants who are living in or entering the country illegally in the Springfield Municipal Jail.

The Register-Guard reports the Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday to end the ICE contract with the Springfield Police Department.

ICE had been allowed to rent up to five of the jail's 100 beds at a time for inmates transferred there from other ICE detention centers.

Community members and activists have spoken out in protest against the ICE contract for months.

A City Council memo says the jail housed 92 ICE detainees last year. The jail held 40 to 50 ICE detainees a year in previous fiscal years.

At least two other jails in Oregon have contracts with ICE. NORCOR in The Dalles and Josephine jail in southern Oregon both provide space for ICE detainees.

Protests across the country are calling for an end to ICE, following President Trump's recent "zero tolerance" policy that separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their families after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Portland protest has shut down an ICE holding facility since last week.

President Trump said his administration's immigration policy protects national security.

