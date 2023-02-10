Hard Rock Cafe to close in Downtown Seattle; 66 employees to lose their jobs

Sixty-six people are set to lose their jobs, with the anticipated last day being Dec. 1. The company did not cite a reason for the closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Seattle is closing its doors.

Hard Rock International confirmed on Monday that the restaurant's last day in business will be on Dec. 1. Sixty-six employees at the location will lose their jobs.

"Since the opening of the Hard Rock Cafe Seattle in 2010, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving the Seattle community and playing a role in the city's celebrated dining culture," the company wrote in a statement to KING 5, although they did not cite a reason for the closure.

Hard Rock International provided nearly the exact same statement when it closed its Denver and Memphis locations earlier this year.

The company said they are currently expanding operations in 50 locations over the next five years, and are open to having another location in Seattle if the right space can be identified.

Other Seattle closures in 2023

Seattle has been hit with a slate of closures by big businesses over the last year.

Target announced they would be closing two of their Seattle locations, one in the University District and the other in Ballard, in late October. The company cited theft and organized retail crime as factoring into the decision to close the two Seattle-area stores as well as seven other locations across four states.

In January, a Nike store that had been operational in Seattle since 1996 closed its doors.