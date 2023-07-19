Early Merch Day details for Taylor Swift in Seattle

Early Merch Day at Lumen Field will be on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to all.

SEATTLE — Details for Early Merch Day for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Seattle have been released by Lumen Field.

Early Merch Day will be open to all fans, with or without tickets, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 21. During that time, fans can purchase merchandise ahead of the show.

Early merchandise sales will be located outside the NW and S Gates. Fans will not be allowed to line up before 8 a.m. There will be limited on-site paid parking available. On Saturday and Sunday, merchandise sales will start at noon outside the stadium.

Here is a map of the merch locations:

Be prepared for hundreds of fans lined up to buy merch. Fans in most cities have waited hours to make a purchase.

Here are some other things to know about Taylor Swift's concerts in Seattle:

What is the timeline for concert days at Lumen Field?

6 a.m.: Lumen Field Parking Garage opens for pre-purchased parking passes (SOLD OUT)

10 a.m.: NW Box Office opens for customer service; no tickets available for sale

12 p.m.: Merch Trucks open for sales

1:30 p.m.: Event Center Box Office opens for customer service; no tickets available for sale

4:30 p.m.: Gates open

6:30 p.m.: Concert begins

How much are Taylor Swift tickets going for?

Swift's tour caused a meltdown on Ticketmaster's website when ticket registration began in November. The tour shattered the record for ticket sales for one artist in a day.

Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets during the Verified Fan pre-sale, an unprecedented demand that caused outrage among fans and even some government officials.

Resale tickets on StubHub start at $983 for a seat with a limited or obstructed view. Tickets on SeatGeek and Vivid Seats both start at more than $1,200.