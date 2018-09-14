BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Battle Ground on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 12:20 p.m. in the 28900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

One driver was killed, and another suffered minor injuries. The third driver was not hurt and remained at the scene, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Their identities were not immediately released.

It appears one vehicle was passing another when the collision occurred, deputies said. One of the vehicles involved was a Clark County public utilities truck.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

