Inslee announces ‘bridge’ to transition Washington out of eviction moratorium by September 30

The eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30, but Gov. Jay Inslee said the state needs time for rental services to catch-up.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday a “bridge proclamation” plan to transition Washington out of the state’s current eviction moratorium by Sept. 30.

Joined by this week’s $250,000 COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize winner Marissa P. from Spokane, Inslee also addressed the eviction moratorium he put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan will move the state from the moratorium to housing stability programs the state legislature put in place, he explained.

Right now, the eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30.

The bridge looks to take advantage of more than $1 billion in federal funds available for local governments to provide rental assistance for residents. It also anticipates programs approved by the state legislature, including the Eviction Resolution Pilot Programs and the Right to Counsel program for indigent tenants.

These programs are not yet up and running but are intended to be made available in every county in Washington.

Inslee said this is not an extension of his existing moratorium due to some added provisions that will go into place starting July 1.

Some of the new provisions are that, for past due rent between Feb. 29 of last year and July 31, 2021, landlords cannot evict a tenant until there is an operational rental assistance program and eviction resolution program in place in their particular county.

Beginning Aug. 1, renters are expected to pay full rent, the amount they have negotiated with their landlord or seek rental assistance funding. If a renter is taking any of those actions, the landlord cannot evict them, according to Inslee.

Landlords must offer tenants who owe past due rent from the moratorium a reasonable re-payment plan before starting the eviction process. Tenants must also be provided, in writing, the support and services that are available to them.