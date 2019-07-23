Hillsboro's Main Street hangs on to its small town, old school charm but a big city has grown up, all around it.

Maria Caballero Rubio moved here as a teenager in 1969. Her parents were migrant farmworkers who made the move here from northern California.

"I come from a family of 13 and most of us still live here. I have grand nieces and nephews and sisters and this is home for me," said Caballero Rubio.

She is executive director of Centro Cultural de Washington County - Oregon's oldest Latino non-profit. Its Prosperidad initiative helps communities of color and low income families with all kinds of assistance.

"We help people prosper after we create a place for them," she said, "We help stabilize them and then prosper."

Caballero Rubio has seen Hillsboro evolve over her 40 years here.

"For a very long time there were two communities, there was the white community and the Latino community and we just didn’t mix. Over the past ten or 15 years things have begun to change. So I just feel a sense of belonging here and a sense of community," said Caballero Rubio.

Hillsboro still has its agricultural roots. But there's also Intel, and other high tech businesses.

All of it together has made Washington County the most diverse county in Oregon.

More than 96-thousand Latinos live in the county. Along with more than 73,000 Asian/Asian Americans,12,000 African Americans and 10,000 Native Americans, according to an study released last year by the Coalition of Communities of Color.

"It’s always been a place for all community, but in particular the Latino community has navigated here," said Caballero Rubio said about popular Shute Park. The park has a special spot in her hear, as a community gathering spot.

Maria is glad her family is part of the diversity in Hillsboro.

"It's a very important place. This is home."

Maria Caballero Rubio moved here as a teenager in 1969. Her parents, pictured here, were migrant farmworkers who made the move here from northern California.

Caballero Rubio family for KGW