City of Tigard moves forward with converting hotel into transitional housing for homeless families

The city council voted to turn the Quality Inn on Southwest Pacific Highway into transitional housing last month. Families have already started moving in.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIGARD, Ore. — The City of Tigard is taking steps to help families experiencing homelessness find transitional housing. The city council voted last month to turn the Quality Inn on Southwest Pacific Highway and 68th Parkway into a homeless shelter for struggling families.

"So this is a huge cornerstone to our cities' commitment to reducing houselessness," said Kim Ezell, program manager for the City of Tigard.

This is done through the state program "Project Turnkey," which acquires and converts motels/hotels into shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

Struggling families will be able to stay in the hotel for a few months while they get back on their feet. Ezell said families have already started moving in.

The hotel will be able to accommodate to about 70 families, and the city estimates around 400 people are currently dealing with homelessness, according to Ezell.

"The total acquisition cost is twelve million dollars," Ezell said. "Ten million dollars of that is coming from the state's Project Turnkey funds, about one and a half million dollars is coming from Washington County Supportive Housing Services funding and about one million dollars is coming from Tigard Community Development Agency."

The hotel is located next to a Mongolian BBQ restaurant and a tire shop inside the Tigard Triangle — an area surrounded by Highway 99W, Interstate 5 and Highway 217.

Yuping Nusspaumer works at the restaurant and said she worries about things like crime.

"I really don't feel comfortable," Nusspaumer said. "Not at all."

Jacob Pirtle, a Tigard resident, thinks the purchase of the hotel was a good idea.

"I think they need a place to call home," Pirtle said. "If they are not going to disrespect it and trash it and they are going to appreciate it … you might as well give it to them. Everyone needs a place to eat and sleep so why not."