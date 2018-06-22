BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton doctor who was arrested for sex abuse on May 3 has now been indicted on charges including rape, kidnapping and sex abuse after police said more victims came forward.

Dr. George Allen, 49, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on Thursday.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Allen on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sex abuse and seven counts of third-degree sex abuse.

Allen performed cosmetic surgeries at Nu U Laser Centers in Beaverton, where at least two women reported unwanted sexual touching during procedures, according to police.

Anyone who has been a victim of Allen is asked to call Beaverton police.

