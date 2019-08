ALOHA, Ore. — Two people were killed in crash in Aloha Wednesday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on Southwest Farmington Road near 196th Avenue.

Southwest Farmington Road is closed between 194th and 198th avenues. The road is expected to be closed for several hours, the sheriff's office said.

