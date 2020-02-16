PORTLAND, Ore — Van Zallee got the keys to a 2005 Ford 500 on Saturday, just what the veteran of both the Army and Oregon National Guard needed after his old car broke down.

Zallee had been borrowing his boss' truck and his dad’s car to get around. He couldn't afford a new vehicle, and without a vehicle, he couldn't get to work.

“Getting a fresh start that doesn’t put me into another hole financially is awesome,” he said.

A nonprofit called Cars 4 Heroes donated a set of wheels to the retired soldier in need.

Zallee is the first Portland-area veteran to get a car from the nonprofit – but he likely won’t be the last. “We hope to help many more in the Portland area in the near future,” said Terry Franz of Cars 4 Heroes.

Franz and his Kansas City-based charity have been gifting cars to veterans, first responders and their families in need for more than two decades.

The group gives away about 300 vehicles a year.

If you’d like to learn more about Cars 4 Heroes you can find them at Cars4heroes.org.

KGW